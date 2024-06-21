Amish buggy crash in Fillmore County

(ABC 6 News) — On Thursday afternoon, Fillmore County Dispatch received a 911 call regarding a crash between a pickup truck and an Amish buggy.

According to Fillmore County Sherriff John DeGeorge, the crash occurred on County Road 21 at the intersection with 130th Street at approximately 3:59 PM.

The buggy was occupied by four people, and the driver of the pickup was the lone occupant. The buggy was traveling east from 130th onto County Road 21 when the pickup swerved to avoid the buggy and struck the horse.

The horse was killed in the crash. None of the buggy’s occupants were injured while the pickup driver sustained minor scrapes. No one involved in the crash required medical attention.