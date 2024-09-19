Americans can now renew passports online
(ABC 6 News) — Even for those who love to travel, it is nice to be able to kick back at home. For the first time, Americans can do just that when renewing their passports.
Adults who are 25 or older with a previous passport will be able to renew through the State Department’s website and creating an account.
For many, one of the biggest benefits to the change will be not having to find a place to get their pictures taken. All that is needed now is a phone to upload a photo and apply it completely online without having to do anything in person or send anything through the mail.
When completing this process, just remember to follow these guidelines:
- No selfies
- Make sure you are on a plain white background
- Use a current photo
You’ll also need your old passport information and upcoming travel plans to complete the process.
