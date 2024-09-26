American Heart Association announce initiative for rural health care

ABC 6 NEWS — The American Heart Association recently announced a plan to invest more than $4 million into a health care initiative for rural Minnesotans.

In a press release from the AHA, the organization announced a commitment of $4.7 million to, “strengthen the full spectrum of stroke care across Minnesota.” The initiative was made possible, in part, by a grant from the Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust.

The initiative looks to expand care by expanding public awareness of the signs of a stroke, help orchestrate guideline-directed care, investing in care infrastructure and creating access to skilled nursing facilities.

The initiative is set to be complete in 2027.