American Cancer Society reports drop in breast cancer deaths but rise in overall cases

(ABC 6 News) — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and on Tuesday, the American Cancer Society released its latest report showing good and bad news.

Mortality rates overall are dropping in the U.S., but the number of breast cancer cases, particularly among younger women, are on the rise.

