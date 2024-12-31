Amazon launches new facility in Mason City

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — In Mason City, Amazon has launched its first facility in the ABC 6 News area.

It is the company’s 13th facility in Iowa and will bring 100 jobs to the River City.

The new Mason City facility will help increase the number of packages delivered and make delivery faster in the area.

Amazon also donated $5000 to Mason City Community Schools to provide STEAM-related resources to students.