Amazon introduces new delivery hub to Stewartville

(ABC 6 News) – In Stewartville, the city has a new way for a business to make extra money, using what’s called an “Amazon Hub”.

The company presented the idea to the city on Wednesday at the Stewartville Area Chamber.

It’s a program where Amazon delivers 20-50 packages to a particular business partner daily. The business then delivers local amazon packages themselves until 9 p.m. that same day, earning extra money for their own business.

“For our program, not only are business partners within this program able to earn additional income into their business and getting weekly deposits, but there’s no start up cost and then they are also able to hopefully get more visibility within their community by going door to door and delivering these packages,” said Laurel Rubenzer, business development manager at Amazon Hub.

One entertainment business owner in Stewartville says he already partnered with Amazon’s Hub program and starts on February 5th. He says the extra revenue can be very beneficial for his business during the winter months, when business slows a bit.

“In the entertainment business, the summer is usually a busier season with weddings and gatherings going on, so having that extra cash flow throughout the winter is definitely going to be beneficial,” said Kevin Welter, owner of Welter Entertainment in Stewartville.

With the extra cash flow, he is hoping that leads to bigger things.

“That is extra revenue will help, you know, be able to invest back into the business, buy more equipment to do bigger and larger events in the future,” Welter said.

Welter says that so far the experience has been great.

“So far, the onboarding process has been pretty painless, very quick and easy, they’ve been great to deal with and excited to get started and see the foots of this partnership come forward in the coming years,” said Welter.

The program is still available for other businesses in the area. If you are interested in applying, you can click here.