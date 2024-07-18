Alleged pipe bomb maker appears in court

(ABC 6 News) – An Albert Lea man accused of making a pipe bomb that led to the Freeborn County Courthouse evacuation appeared in court today.

Adam Alan Penhollow, 47, appeared for a Rule 8 hearing, where he heard the charges read against him.

Penhollow is charged with felony charges of making, possessing, transporting or storing an explosive or incendiary device, selling or possessing an illegal dangerous weapon, fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, 5th degree possession. He also faces gross misdemeanor charges of second-degree driving while impaired, possession of any type of firearm or ammo – user of controlled substance and misdemeanor driving after revocation.

Penhollow is being held in the Freeborn County jail on a $200,000 non-conditional bond or a $100,000 conditional bond.

His next hearing is scheduled at for August 7 at 1:00 p.m. in Freeborn County Court.