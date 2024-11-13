Alleged maltreatment at Rochester senior living facility

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — An investigation by the Minnesota Department of Health into Willows & Waters Senior Living alleges employees violated the privacy and emotionally abused two residents.

The report, which concluded on Oct. 24, alleges an employee wrapped a metal chain link chain around the wrist and forearms of two different residents while another employee recorded the incident.

Those videos were then allegedly posted to Facebook.

Leadership of Willows & Waters told investigators those employees were immediately disciplined, and went through vulnerable adult training after the incident.

The employee who reportedly filmed the incident was fired months after receiving the training, for HIPPAA Violations, recording on a personal device and more.

It is unclear if the other employee was terminated.

If you would like to report an incident of elder abuse, you can contact the Minnesota Adult Abuse Reporting Center at 1-844-880-1574.

The full report can be read below.