All schools in Caledonia Area Public Schools district close early due to city water issue

(ABC 6 News) – Caledonia Area Public Schools closed all schools earlier than their scheduled times Monday, a Facebook post from the district said.

The closures are reportedly due to issues with the city’s water. In the post, the district said the City of Caledonia informed it that the water supply to Caledonia Elementary School will be turned off this afternoon.

All students at all schools in the district were dismissed at 2 p.m.

According to the district, all practices and events scheduled for today will continue as planned.

“We apologize for the inconvenience, but this is beyond our control,” said Caledonia Area Public Schools Superintendent Craig Ihrke via the Facebook post. “Thank you for your understanding and flexibility. If you have any questions, please contact the school office.”

To reach the district’s office, call (507) 725-3316.