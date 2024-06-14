Albert Lea’s Pride Festival moves indoors due to weather

(ABC 6 News) – Due to the expected rain forecast, the 2nd Annual Pride Celebration in Albert Lea has been moved indoors.

The festival will still go on this Saturday, June 15 from noon to 4 p.m.

Originally planned to be held at Central Park, the festival will now take place at the City Arena, located at 701 Lake Chapeau Dr.

Schedule of Events:

9am: Drag Brunch still to take place at the Freeborn County Historical Museum (+21 only)

All activities below to take place at the City Arena:

Noon & 2 p.m.: Musical Performances by Eclipse

1:30 p.m.: Zumba Jams with Kristy

3 p.m.: Pawject Runway Pet Parade benefiting the Humane Society of Freeborn County

All Afternoon:

T-Shirt Decoration with Albert Lea Recreation

Face Painting with the Facepainting Cottage

Caricatures by The Art Roach

Bounce House

Artisan/Resource Booths

Yard Games