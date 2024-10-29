Albert Lea Spooktacular returns

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — Albert Lea’s Spooktacular event is returning on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. for Halloween night.

The event will bring Halloween cheer to the historic downtown as participating businesses open their doors to costumed kids.

There will be candy along with activities and surprises for kids of all ages.

The free event will be hosted by the Albert Lea Convention & Visitors Bureau.