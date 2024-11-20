Albert Lea senior living community receives $600,000 grant

(ABC 6 News) — A senior living community in Albert Lea has received a $600,000 grant from the LeadingAge Minnesota Foundation.

According to a press release, St. John’s Lutheran Community will use the funds to develop a “Connected Communities” project, an initiative designed to improve the lives of older adults in rural Minnesota.

“This grant gives Freeborn County’s seniors, and those who support area seniors, the opportunity to align to best serve this dynamic demographic in the way they choose through innovation, engagement, and

collaboration,” said Shanna Eckberg, CEO/Administrator at St. John’s Lutheran Community, via the press release.

The LeadingAge Minnesota Foundation is a nonprofit, intermediary grantmaking foundation. It is an affiliate of LeadingAge Minnesota, a Minnesota-based association of more than 1,100 member organizations and 65,000 caregivers providing quality care, services and support to more than 65,000 older adults in independent living, assisted living, adult day, home care and skilled nursing settings.