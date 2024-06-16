Albert Lea Pride Festival celebrates strong LGBTQ+ community

June is Pride Month, and cities like Albert Lea aren't shying away from celebrating the LGBTQ+ community.

(ABC 6 News) – June is Pride Month, and cities like Albert Lea aren’t shying away from celebrating the LGBTQ+ community.

Weather threatened to rain out the pride festival, but Albert Lea officials worked quickly to relocate and keep the party going.

“Not everybody feels like these public spaces are theirs,” said executive director Holly Babcock from Albert Lea Convention and Visitors Bureau. “The first way to do that is invite them to a party that is saying, ‘Hey, I see you and you’re welcome here.'”

Music, dance and rainbows turned the City Arena’s ice rink into a warm welcome for proud LGBTQ+ individuals, their supporters and their pets.