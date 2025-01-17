Albert Lea nonprofit lends a hand to those impacted by California wildfires

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — As wildfires continue to rage in southern California, air quality has become a concern for many residents.

One Albert Lea nonprofit is looking to lend a helping hand in the hopes that it will let people breathe a little easier.

Ministries of Project Happiness has been operating for the past 10 years, and they have sent 1500 bandanas for people impacted by those devastating wildfires.

“Getting them out to people so they can use them for masks so they’re not breathing the smoke from the fires and helping out with that, and that’s pretty much why we decided ‘we’ll send you a bunch of bandanas and we will send you as many as we can,'” said owner Richard Miller.

Miller said he is planning to ship 500 more over the next couple of days as fires continue to roll on.

“When I saw the first stories about the fires, I called the Midnight Mission the next day, and I said ‘what can we do for you now,'” Miller said.

It’s not just California though as Ministries of Project Happiness also sends these bandanas to cancer patients and people experiencing homelessness all across the country.

The Ministry says they have used around 27,000 sheets since they began their nonprofit organization, and they have made about 109,000 bandanas and durags in total.