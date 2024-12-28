Albert Lea New Year’s Rock on Ice

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — New Year’s Eve isn’t until next week, but the City of Albert Lea is ringing it in early.

The city will be holding its New Year’s Rock on Ice event on Friday night at the City Arena.

There will be contests and live music from Uptown Sound. Skate rentals are $5, though skate sizes may be limited.

The event runs from 7-9 p.m. on Friday night.