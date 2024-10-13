Albert Lea man seriously injured in motorcycle crash

(ABC 6 News) – One man is left with life-threatening injuries following a motorcycle crash in Wabasha County on Saturday.

According to Minnesota State Patrol, it happened around 4:52 p.m. on Highway 60 at County Road 4.

The crash report states 70-year-old Kenn Register was headed westbound on Highway 60 on his Harley Davidson motorcycle, when the bike left the roadway near County Road 4.

Register was taken to Mayo Clinic Saint Marys with life-threatening injuries.

He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Lake City Fire Department, Lake City Police Department, Lake City Ambulance and Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office all assisted at the scene.