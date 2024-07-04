Albert Lea man sent to hospital after early morning crash

(ABC 6 News) — An 18-year-old is in the hospital after a crash early Thursday morning.

The crash happened on Bridge Avenue around 3:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 4. According to the Albert Lea Police Department, Talan Tabor was driving south on Bridge Avenue when his Ford Focus rolled, hitting a sign.

The Albert Lea Fire and Rescue team had to extricate Tabor from his car, and he was sent to t he hospital for his injuries. His condition is unknown.

ALPD is suspecting that driver impairment and speed played a role in the crash.