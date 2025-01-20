Albert Lea man convicted in pipe bomb trial

(ABC 6 News) – An Albert Lea man was convicted on all charges related to a pipe bomb incident outside the Freeborn County Courthouse last year.

Adam Alan Penhollow, 47, was convicted of the following felony charges: fleeing police; 5th-degree drug possession–not cannabis or hemp; possession of an explosive/incendiary device; and dangerous weapons–sell or possess suppressor not lawfully possessed.

Penhollow was also convicted of gross misdemeanor DWI, drug user in possession of a firearm or ammunition, and misdemeanor driving after license revocation.

Court documents filed in July of 2024 alleged that police pulled Penhollow over with methamphetamine and a homemade pipe bomb, then searched his home and found two other explosive devices, as well as several shotguns, rifles, and a partially home-built Sten submachine gun.

His sentencing is scheduled for March 26.