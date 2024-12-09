Albert Lea looks to approve 2025 tax levy

The City of Albert Lea is gearing up for its Truth in Taxation hearing at Monday's city council meeting.

(ABC 6 News) – The City of Albert Lea is gearing up for its Truth in Taxation hearing at Monday’s city council meeting.

The City Arena is one of four projects voters approved to receive funding during the special election held in April. Now the increased tax levy is set to help cover those costs.

Originally, the 2025 property tax levy was supposed to increase 15.75%, but now that number’s expected to go down to a 14% increase.

“Fortunately, we had some decreases in workers compensation insurance rates, we’ve had some higher revenues from investment interests,” said Cathy Malakowsky, Albert Lea’s Engagement and Enrichment Director.

The higher taxes will funnel into a $10 million project approved in the special election, which plans to improve recreation facilities in Albert Lea.

Some of those projects have come along nicely like the City Arena, which hosts many tournaments and events.

“Everybody from hockey teams of all ages, to our figure skating club, to even our Freeborn County Kennel club holds dog training classes and the dog show here once a year,” said Malakowsky.

The city’s already replaced the ice rink’s refrigeration system and its drainage system.

Big plans are coming soon, as next year the city will work on expanding the City Arena. The work includes rearranging the space and making the lobby bigger.

“We would actually add a space for ticketing, this would also be a room that hockey associations can use for tournaments, or our kennel club can use when it has its dog show, or our figure skating club can use during its annual show,” said Malakowsky.

Along with establishing the tax levy for next year, the city will also begin accepting bids to remodel the City Arena and aquatic center at Monday’s meeting.

To learn more about the tax levy increase you can attend the city council meeting at City Hall, with the work session starting at 5:30 and the regular meeting starting at 7:00.