Albert Lea looking to replace lead water pipes

(ABC 6 News) –

The City of Albert Lea is working to replace compromised lead water lines in town.

The city recently received more than a million dollars from the state to address the problem and has identified about 150 lead service lines that need to be replaced.

The city said it is considering swapping out an additional 1,300 lines on top of those in need of replacement.

Those 1,360 lines are made of unknown material, according to Cathy Malakowsky with the city.

Every affected homeowner has been notified, according to the city.

“You either have a lead line or you might have a lead line, so people don’t be alarmed if you received a letter,” assistent public works director Ryan Hajeck said. “It’s just letting (you) know what we’re looking for.”

The effort kicks off a multi-year program from the Department of Health to ensure all lead lines are replaced.

The city hopes to start replacing the lead lines next year.

More information is online at the City of Albert Lea website.