Albert Lea kite festival takes place this month

(ABC 6 News) — A sky-high event is coming to Albert Lea in a couple weeks.

It’s the Albert Lea kite festival which will take place on Saturday, August 24th at Edgewater park from 11 AM to 4 PM.

Throughout the day, there will be giant kites, food trucks, and family friendly activities.

Proceeds will benefit the All Together Inclusive Playground and Miracle Field.

