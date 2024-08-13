Albert Lea kite festival takes place this month
(ABC 6 News) — A sky-high event is coming to Albert Lea in a couple weeks.
It’s the Albert Lea kite festival which will take place on Saturday, August 24th at Edgewater park from 11 AM to 4 PM.
Throughout the day, there will be giant kites, food trucks, and family friendly activities.
Proceeds will benefit the All Together Inclusive Playground and Miracle Field.
