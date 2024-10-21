Albert Lea hosts second “Oktoberween”

It was a weekend of fun for all ages at Albert Lea's "Oktoberween" celebration.

(ABC 6 News) – The second annual “Oktoberween” festival, sponsored by Albert Lea Convention & Visitors Bureau, wrapped up its first weekend of family fall fun at the Freeborn County Fairgrounds on Sunday, October 20.

It’s a celebration of all things fall. Kids can enjoy carnival games, face painting, costume contests and tractor rides.

There’s fun for adults too with vendors and live music at the beer garden.

“Having an event that anybody can come out to, whether you’re older for polka and younger for, you know, face painting or it’s great to have an event like that where anybody can enjoy their time out here,” said Konrad Hawkinson with Albert Lea Convention & Visitors Bureau.

A small group of dedicated volunteers helped bring back the event for its second year.

“This year things were easier, but we are needing more volunteers to continue to provide this event to the community,” said Hawkinson.

The event continues next Friday, Saturday and Sunday.