Albert Lea holds City Council meeting to discuss cleaning up Blazing Star Landing site

(ABC 6 News) — The Albert Lea City Council will meet on Monday night to discuss cleaning up the Blazing Star Landing site.

During the meeting, the council will be looking at covering the costs to clean up the contaminated soil in order to pave the way for further developments.

The council will also be looking at new regulations for cannabis retailers including limiting sales to just two retailers. In addition, they will be moving forward on redevelopment plans for the city arena, aquatic center, and Marion Ross Arts Center.

The work session begins at 5:30 p.m. followed by the regular meeting at 7.