Albert Lea gears up for 2nd Annual Pride Celebration

(ABC 6 News) – The Albert Lea Convention & Visitors Bureau has announced the 2nd Annual Albert Lea Pride Celebration, set to take place on Saturday, June 15, from noon to 4 p.m. at Central Park in Albert Lea, MN.

According to the bureau, this event aims to foster a safe and inclusive environment where everyone can freely express themselves and celebrate our rich diversity.

The free festivities at Central Park will feature a variety of food options, family-friendly activities, shopping opportunities, resource booths, and entertainment.



Musical Performances Noon & 2pm: Enjoy the soulful tunes of the musical duo Eclipse.



Fitness Fun 1:30pm: Get moving with Zumba Jams led by Kristy.



Pet Parade 3pm: Join the Pawject Runway, a pet parade benefiting the Humane Society of Freeborn County.

In addition to these activities, attendees can decorate their own Pride shirts with the help of Albert Lea Recreation. Attendees can also purchase exclusive Albert Lea Pride T-shirts and swag.



There will be a +21 Drag Brunch in the morning that will feature Roxi and Friends taking place at the Freeborn County Historical Museum from 9am to 11am. Tickets for this part of the event are available at our office at 132 N Broadway or online at www.explorealbertlea.com/pride