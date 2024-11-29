Albert Lea couple appears on child neglect, endangerment charges

(ABC 6 News) – An Albert Lea couple face criminal charges after a child tested positive for cocaine and THC metabolites.

According to court documents, in August of this year, a juvenile spoke with a Child Protection Worker and said Johnathan Lyons and Shelley Bush had used cocaine, then left the child in their care.

Later in the month, hair follicle sampled were taken from the younger child and sent for testing.

According to court documents, the child’s results showed a “very high” level of cocaine, as well as significant cocaine and THC metabolites, or substances produced when the human body breaks down a drug.

Albert Lea police learned about the test results in September. Lyons, 25, and Bush, 21, each supplied hair samples, which came back positive for cocaine and metabolites as well, according to court documents.

Lyons and Bush appeared in court Wednesday, Nov. 27 on two charges each: Neglect of a Child–Likely Substantial Harm to Physical and/or Emotional Health; and Endanger Child–Permit Presence During Sale and/or Possession of a Controlled Substance.

They are scheduled to appear in Freeborn County Court again Dec. 12.