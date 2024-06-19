Albert Lea Community Theatre announces 2024-25 season lineup

(ABC 6 News) — The Albert Lea Community Theatre (ACT) has announced its lineup for the 2024-25 season.

This marks the 59th season for the ACT, and it opens with the comedy “Drinking Habits” by Tom Smith and directed by Christy Fuller.

The second show is a holiday favorite, “Irving Berlin’s White Christmas,” which mirrors the 1954 movie. The story follows veterans Bob and Phil, who conduct a song-and-dance act following World War II.

Thirdly, the ACT will show “All My Sons,” a play by Arthur Miller and directed by George Favell, which delves into the complexities of family and friendship in life after World War II.

The fourth and final production of the ACT’s 2024-25 season is “Roald Dahl’s Matilda — The Musical.” The show is directed by Gordy Handeland and follows Matilda, a little girl with wit and psychokinetic powers.

Season tickets can be purchased at actonbroadway.com or by filling out a season ticket brochure form, available at the Marion Ross Performing Arts Center box office or at the Albert Lea Convention and Visitors Bureau.