Albert Lea Civic Music announces 78th season lineup

(ABC 6 News) — Albert Lea Civic Music has announced its 2024-2025 season lineup for its 78th year.

The new season kicks off on October 20th, and all performances will take place at the Albert Lea High School auditorium. The lineup includes the following performances:

Rhapsody and Blues (Oct. 20th)

Gilles Vonsattel (Nov. 12th)

Boyd Meets Girl (Mar. 4th, 2025)

Orchid Quartet (Apr. 3rd, 2025)

Street Corner Symphony (Apr. 28th, 2025)

Past season ticket holders will receive a 2024-25 ticket order form in the mail from Albert Lea Civic Music later this summer.

In addition, 2024-2025 season tickets can be purchased at Hy-Vee in Albert Lea, Albert Lea Convention and Visitors Bureau, Alden City Office, Austin’s Coffee House on Main, all Arcadian Bank locations, and from Civic Music board members. The 2024-2025 season ticket prices are $15 for students, $50 for adults, and $105 for families.

The Albert Lea Civic Music concert series is organized by a 100% volunteer organization. More information can be found here.