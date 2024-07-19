Albert Lea City Council to meet and address urgent issues

(ABC 6 News) — The Albert Lea City Council will meet on Monday, July 22 to address several critical matters.

A top priority is authorizing emergency repairs to a damaged 36-inch sewer force main caused by recent heavy rains. This key infrastructure needs immediate attention to protect public health and safety.

The council will also determine how to fill a vacancy in the 4th Ward following Sherri Rasmussen’s resignation back in June.

Additionally, the council will hold a second reading of new stormwater control ordinances mandated by the State of Minnesota for construction sites.

The City Council work session begins at 5:30 PM, followed by the regular meeting at 7 PM. Both meetings are open to the public and held in the council chambers on the top floor of City Hall, 221 E. Clark St.

The complete agenda and more information can be found here at the city’s website.