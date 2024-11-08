Albert Lea City Council to consider capping the number of adult-oriented businesses in the city

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — Next week, the Albert Lea City Council will be holding its meeting on Tuesday rather than Monday to help honor those who served by being closed on Veterans Day.

At the meeting, members will consider capping the number of adult-oriented businesses in the city.

The current proposal would cap liquor stores to eight, tobacco shops at two, and sexually-oriented businesses to one.

These are all the current number of businesses within the city.

Recently, the city council limited cannabis retails at two.

Tuesday’s council meeting is scheduled for 5:15 p.m.