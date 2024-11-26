Albert Lea City Council sets limits on cannabis and tobacco licenses

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – Council members voted to officially cap the number of adult businesses in town. For cannabis licenses, they will remain at two.

However, disagreements rose when it came to the number of tobacco licenses.

Any new adult businesses hoping to open up shop in Albert Lea were met with the same moratorium. With that expiring at the end of the month, the council had some decisions to make.

Many council members wanted to increase the number of tobacco licenses from two to four.

“Limiting it to two is a mistake based on the free market, this is an emerging market right now, and we’re adding a lot of perceived value into just two businesses that just happened to be the first ones to get started in something that could be growing,” Albert Lea city council member Brian Anderson said.

One aspect they don’t want to grow is bad habits among children.

Some on the council argued kids could have more access to tobacco stores if there are more in town. However, other members pushed bark and argued the license increase doesn’t mean there will be four tobacco stores immediately.

“It’s a legal product and access is prohibited under 21,” Albert Lea city council member Jason Howland said.

In the end, the license increase was approved from two to four. With the moratorium ending this month, the city will be able to distribute licenses to any businesses that apply.