Albert Lea City Council considering new zoning for adult businesses at upcoming meeting

(ABC 6 News) – The Albert Lea City Council will consider introducing several zoning changes for locating new adult businesses, according to a press release from the City of Albert Lea.

This includes, cannabis, off-sale alcohol, tobacco and sexually-oriented businesses.

The decision comes after the city’s Planning Commission recently held a public hearing on the new zoning laws, and now recommends the council adopt them.

According to the release, the changes would prohibit new adult-focused businesses in the following areas:

Residential neighborhoods

The historic downtown

An area around downtown

Along interstates

The City of Albert Lea says new businesses would also need to follow setbacks from schools, places of worship, parks and other places that children and families often go to.

Changes in ordinance would require two readings by the council: the first one to introduce the changes and the second to adopt them. Therefore, if the council votes to introduce the zoning changes, then the changes would be on the council’s Sept. 9 agenda for final approval, according to the release.

The council will also consider the following:

A proposal from the Freeborn County Trail Association to build a bicycle shelter at Frank Hall Park, 505 Frank Ave. The trail association plans to raise all the funds for the $70,200 project, which would increase awareness of the Blazing Star State Trailhead at the park. The shelter would include maps of local trails and routes to local amenities, along with shading and seating. The Parks and Recreation Board recommends accepting the proposal.

Adding a process for challenging programs and displays at the Albert Lea Public Library, similar to its process for challenging books. The Library Advisory Board recommends the addition.



The Albert Lea City Council will meet on Monday, August 26 for a work session at 5:30 p.m. and a regular meeting at 7 p.m.

For the complete agenda, you can visit the city website.