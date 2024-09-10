Albert Lea City Council approves increase to tax levy

(ABC 6 News) — On Monday evening, the Albert Lea City Council approved a 10.8% increase to its tax levy.

The increase is largely due to the improvements made to recreational facilities in the city earlier this year. The debt levy also includes payments on long-term borrowing for street projects.

Cities in Minnesota have until September 30 to approve their 2025 preliminary tax levies and send them in to the state. After that, cities may continue to work their budgets, but the levy can only decrease from the preliminary number, not increase.

The council will hold a public meeting on the levy on December 9th before taking a final vote on it.

The full meeting can be viewed here.