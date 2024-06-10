Albert Lea celebrating second annual Juneteenth event next week

Albert Lea's second annual Juneteenth event happening next week - ABC 6 News Daytime

(ABC 6 News) – The Albert Lea Convention & Visitors Bureau has announced the 2nd Annual Juneteenth Celebration, which will kick off June 19 to recognize Freedom Day, according to a press release.

The event will commence with refreshments, a social gathering, and an art auction from at 5:30 p.m., followed by a celebration from 6 to 7 p.m.

The Juneteenth celebration will also feature local artists and poets.

In the release, the bureau provided a description of what Juneteenth is all about:

“Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day, commemorates the emancipation of enslaved

African Americans and celebrates their culture, resilience, and contributions to society. It is a

day of reflection, learning, and unity. On Monday, June 12, 2023, Mayor Murray of Albert Lea

proclaimed June 19th as Juneteenth Independence Day, marking its official recognition

within the City of Albert Lea beginning June 19, 2023.”