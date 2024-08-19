Albert Lea arson defendant’s new plea hearing scheduled for September

(ABC 6 News) – The third of four Albert Lea arson suspects has a new plea hearing scheduled in Freeborn County Court.

Kaden James Ashenfelter pleaded not guilty to a charge of aiding and abetting 1st-degree arson in December of 2023.

Ashenfelter was scheduled to stand trial on the charge Monday, Aug. 19. He is now scheduled to appear for the plea hearing Sept. 5.

Co-defendants Hailey Merrill and Kolton Wright pleaded guilty earlier this year.

A fourth defendant, Zachary Michael Hamilton, was charged as an adult in the arson case in March of 2024.

Hamilton’s arson trial was also scheduled to begin Aug. 19, but was rescheduled with a pretrial hearing Oct. 11 and a new trial Oct. 18.