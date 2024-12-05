Albert Lea and Freeborn County encourage a greener Christmas

(ABC 6 News) – The City of Albert Lea and Freeborn County are encouraging residents to be more sustainable this holiday season, local officials said Thursday.

According to a press release from the two agencies, the average Minnesotan throws away an extra 1.5 pounds of waste per day during the holidays.

“The holidays are a time for celebration and giving, but they also generate a lot of waste,” said Mark Goskeson, solid waste manager for Freeborn County. “By reusing and recycling holiday materials, we can help sustain our resources for future generations.”

In the release, the City of Albert Lea and Freeborn County offered ideas for small choices that can make a big impact.

Reduce waste

Cut down on food waste – and waistlines – by planning smaller portions.

Instead of giving material items, consider gift cards, memberships, event tickets, trips or other experiences.

Instead of disposable tableware at gatherings, use cloth napkins, actual silverware and reusable dishes.

Give old materials new life

Repurpose wrapping paper scraps as gift tags or homemade ornaments.

Transform cardboard boxes into festive toy houses or storage containers.

Give gently used holiday decorations a new home through donations.

Instead of purchasing wrapping paper, re-use paper sacks, outdated maps, magazine pages and other materials to wrap gifts.

Skip the ribbons and bows, or use scraps of yarn, shoelaces and other material to decorate gifts.

Recycle right

Place clean, simple wrapping paper (no foil or lamination) and cardboard boxes (minus cellophane) in your recycling cart.

Rinse out food containers before adding them to your recycling cart.

Holiday cards without glitter or foil can be recycled too.

Remember some items require special handling

Gift bags, ribbons, and bows: Save these for future celebrations.

Batteries and holiday lights: Recycle them for free or at Freeborn County Environmental Services, 2020 Pioneer Trail.

Electronics: Recycle at Freeborn County Environmental Services; some fees may apply.

Unwanted toys in good condition: Donate them to local non-profits, churches or schools.

Foam packaging and cellophane wrap: Place in the trash.

Live Christmas trees

The City of Albert Lea offers free disposal of live trees in January with drop-offs at Frank Hall Park and the Transfer Station, 2506 West Richway Drive.

Watch for information on the city’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/cityofalbertlea) or sign up for the free Week-Lea e-newsletter at cityofalbertlea.org/sign-up-for-enews.

County recycling programs

Freeborn County Environmental Services offers recycling programs, including residential single-stream recycling carts, electronics recycling, and free household hazardous waste disposal.

For more information about recycling, call 507-377-5186 or visit the county website at www.co.freeborn.mn.us/132/Environmental-Services.

City Transfer Station

For items that cannot be recycled or reused, the Transfer Station, 2506 West Richway Drive, offers disposal for various fees. Winter hours are:

Monday: Closed

Tuesday: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Wednesday: Closed

Thursday: Closed

Friday: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

For more information about the Transfer Station, you can call 507-377-4325 or visit cityofalbertlea.org/transfer-station.