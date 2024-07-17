Ag Appreciation Cookout in Austin

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – People in Austin enjoyed a nice evening of food for the annual Ag Appreciation Cookout.

Many flocked to the Mower County Fairgrounds to get a bite to eat.

This event was put on by the Austin Area Chamber of Commerce, and they invited everyone to take part in this fundraising dinner.

People enjoyed themselves to pork, coleslaw, and beans and the chamber was happy for the huge turnout.

“It’s kind of a summer tradition, you can see the turnout it’s great, the lines are flowing, we got lucky with weather this year it’s awesome,” president of the Austin Area Chamber of Commerce Joe Bower said.

They served more than 1200 meals over the course of two hours.

Proceeds from tonight’s cookout went to: