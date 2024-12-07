Aftermath of 7.0 earthquake in California

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — In California, the aftermath of a 7.0 earthquake is being assessed.

It is the largest earthquake that the state has seen in three decades, sparking a tsunami warning for millions of people.

More than 200 aftershocks have been counted so far, but since the quake was off the coast and underwater, the damage luckily was limited.

No injuries have been reported, and President Biden has offered full government support to California.