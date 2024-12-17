Adam Johnson’s jersey retired; Minnesota native was fatally injured during hockey game in England

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — In Nottingham, England, an emotional ceremony took place to retire Minnesota native Adam Johnson’s jersey.

Johnson played for the Nottingham Panthers Hockey Club before he died last October after his neck was cut by an opponent’s skate.

During Monday’s ceremony, there were emotional testimonies from Johnson’s family.

“You have enveloped us with love, messages and prayers while we were in our darkest hours,” said Adam’s aunt, Lynn DeGrio. “Adam, we love you so very much. We grow more proud of you every single day.”

Jonson grew up on Minnesota’s iron range, playing high school hockey in Hibbing before going to the University of Minnesota-Duluth and then the NHL.

A Panthers spokesperson said he was a beloved figure in the UK.