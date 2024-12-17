Adam Fravel sentencing hearing for the murder of Madeline Kingsbury

(ABC 6 News) — On Tuesday, December 17th, Adam Fravel is being sentenced for the murder of Madeline Kingsbury in the spring of 2023.

Madeline Kingsbury’s mother, Christa Hultgren, read the first victim impact statement at Fravel’s sentencing.

“The defendant could have stopped, but he didn’t,” Hultgren read. “He could have treated Madeline like the extraordinary person she was, but he didn’t. … He ripped her from her children, her family, and her friends.”

Kingsbury, the mother of Fravel’s two children, went missing on March 31, 2023, when she was last seen around 8 a.m. that day while dropping her kids off at daycare with Fravel. She sent a last text message to her sister at 8:15 a.m.

RELATED: Adam Fravel trial: Timeline from Madeline Kingsbury’s disappearance to Mankato courthouse

After extensive searches for multiple months, human remains were found near Hwy 43 in Fillmore County, and Fravel was arrested in Winona County on suspicion of second-degree murder on June 7, 2023. The next day, the remains were identified as Kingsbury.

RELATED: Autopsy results confirm human remains found near Mabel are that of Madeline Kingsbury

Fravel’s trial then began on October 7, 2024, in Mankato with a lengthy jury selection process before the actual trial proceedings were able to get underway.

RELATED: Fravel on Trial: A timeline of the lengthy jury selection process

On November 7, 2024, Fravel was found guilty of two counts of 1st-degree murder and two counts of 2nd-degree murder. A Mankato jury reached the verdict after two days and ten hours of deliberations.

RELATED: Adam Fravel guilty on all counts in murder of Madeline Kingsbury; statements outside courthouse