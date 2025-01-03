Abortions rose in Minnesota from 2022 to 2023, largely due to out of state patients

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — The abortion rate in Minnesota grew by nearly 16% from 2022 to 2023, largely due to pregnant people from outside the state coming to have the procedure done, according to a report from the Minnesota Department of Health.

14,124 abortions were performed in Minnesota in 2023, a jump from 12,193 the year prior, according to the report.

While the majority of abortions were performed on Minnesotans, the number of abortions performed on people from neighboring and non-neighboring states saw an increase.

“It’s not surprising from our perspective that we’ve been seeing increases, because it really affects what we’ve been seeing since roe was overturned,” Ruth Richardson, CEO and President of Planned Parenthood North Central States, said.

Comparing 2022 to 2023, 21 more abortions were performed on women from Wisconsin, 124 more on women from South Dakota, 346 more on women from Iowa and 442 on women from North Dakota.

The increase is something pro-life activists said has been hard to watch.

“Our state legislature, the powers that be in political power have been opening our state up, allowing our state to be an abortion destination zone,” Brian Gibson, CEO of Pro-Life Action Ministries, said.

States with stricter abortion laws, like Nebraska, also saw an increase in women coming to Minnesota to have an abortion done, with 24 Nebraskans coming to the state to have an abortion in 2022, and 127 in 2023.

That spike is because of those bans, according to officials from Planned Parenthood.

“They don’t actually ban abortions for everyone, they ban abortions for people who don’t have the means and the opportunity in order to travel, in order to get access to care,” Richardson said.

Others find that spike frustrating to watch.

“When we’re on the sidewalks, when we’re talking to someone who has driven from Iowa, or has driven from South Dakota, for an abortion, its even more difficult to speak with them because they have given such determination to go such distances,” Gibson said.

The report also showed the majority of abortions performed in Minnesota took place during the first trimester.

Data for 2024 has not been released yet.