Abortion numbers drop in Iowa

(ABC 6 News) — In Iowa, a new report is showing a massive drop in abortions following the institution of the state’s highly restrictive law.

New data from the Guttmacher Institute, which focuses on advancing sexual and reproductive health rights, shows a 40% drop in abortion services.

Following the law taking effect in July, the number of abortions performed went from an average of 400 per month to 250 in August.