Ability Fest returns to Rochester for another year of promoting inclusivity

(ABC 6 News) – Ability Building Community held their annual Ability Fest in Rochester on Friday, letting the public be inclusive with the individuals they serve.

It’s an annual event put on by ABC, a local nonprofit organization that works with people with disabilities in the community.

Crystal Heim, the public relations manager for ABC stated that their purpose is to “ensure that individuals with disabilities are inclusively involved in the community and able to work, recreate, and enjoy life in the community as they would like to.”

This fun and free event was put on by staff for staff and for the individuals they serve. It offered fun activities such as crafts and yard games, as well as food trucks and a live DJ to keep the tunes going.

Those who attended also participated in the “soak your staff” event, where people could soak the staff members with water guns.

It ran from 4 to 6:30 pm on Friday, and will return next year.