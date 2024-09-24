ABC News Medical Correspondent Dr. Darien Sutton breaks down this year’s seasonal virus surge

Seasonal virus surge: hearing from ABC News Medical Correspondent Dr. Darien Sutton on how to protect yourself

(ABC 6 News) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) latest forecasts show this year’s respiratory season may be similar to last year’s.

This means it could once again be worse than forecasts from previous years before the COVID-19 pandemic struck the nation.

The seasonal virus surge raises concerns for Americans about how to protect themselves from things like COVID and the flu.

Many people also may be wondering about vaccines.

Which one(s) is/are recommended when respiratory illnesses are on the rise? Can you get more than one vaccine at once?

ABC News Medical Correspondent Dr. Darien Sutton breaks it all down in this ABC 6 News exclusive interview, featuring our own Jeremy Ledford.