ABC 6 Spotlight on Business September 4
(ABC 6 News) — Bucky Beeman with Realty Growth, Inc. joined ABC 6 News Good Morning anchor Carly Berglund for ABC 6 Spotlight on Business Wednesday, September 4, highlighting three businesses across Rochester and Albert Lea!
- Ama La Vita Boutique (104 1st Avenue SW, Rochester)
- Curated lifestyle boutique featuring women’s fashion, home decor, unique gifts, and dance
- Mother-daughter duo Ginger and Kennis
- You’ll see anything from exciting fashion trends to cute home decor
- Cento Wood-fired Pizza and Cafe (211 South Broadway, Albert Lea)
- Brand-new restaurant and café in a historic building located in downtown Albert Lea
- Also includes an event space
- Ignite Nutrition (132 S Broadway Ave, Albert Lea)
- Brand-new location in downtown Albert Lea
- Owner Alicia Schumaker
- Exposed brick interior
- Shake items, energy-promoting teas, and more
- September specials include Caramel Apple Twist, Peach Guava and Pumpkin Caramel Frappe!
Do you own or know of a business in southeast Minnesota or north Iowa you’d like to see on a future Spotlight on Business segment? Email us at SpotlightOnBusiness@kaaltv.com!
“ABC 6 Spotlight on Business” airs on ABC 6 News Good Morning every Wednesday around 6:45 a.m.
You can also find segments on our website.