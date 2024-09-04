ABC 6 Spotlight on Business September 4

A comprehensive look at local, multi-state and national news events provided by the ABC 6 News Team including updates on sports and weather conditions and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — Bucky Beeman with Realty Growth, Inc. joined ABC 6 News Good Morning anchor Carly Berglund for ABC 6 Spotlight on Business Wednesday, September 4, highlighting three businesses across Rochester and Albert Lea!

Ama La Vita Boutique (104 1st Avenue SW, Rochester) Curated lifestyle boutique featuring women’s fashion, home decor, unique gifts, and dance Mother-daughter duo Ginger and Kennis You’ll see anything from exciting fashion trends to cute home decor



Cento Wood-fired Pizza and Cafe (211 South Broadway, Albert Lea) Brand-new restaurant and café in a historic building located in downtown Albert Lea Also includes an event space



Ignite Nutrition (132 S Broadway Ave, Albert Lea) Brand-new location in downtown Albert Lea Owner Alicia Schumaker Exposed brick interior Shake items, energy-promoting teas, and more September specials include Caramel Apple Twist, Peach Guava and Pumpkin Caramel Frappe!



