ABC 6 Spotlight on Business September 18
A comprehensive look at local, multi-state and national news events provided by the ABC 6 News Team including updates on sports and weather conditions and traffic.
(ABC 6 News) — Bucky Beeman with Realty Growth, Inc. joined ABC 6 News Good Morning anchor Jeremy Ledford for ABC 6 Spotlight on Business Wednesday, September 18, showcasing three businesses in our area.
- Bluff Brothers Brewing (817 N Broadway St, Spring Valley)
- Family-owned by a local family
- Tasty craft beer in a rustic environment
- Perfect for large event or an intimate gathering
- Saturday, October 5 will be an Oktoberfest event with live music, games, food and beer!
- Gilberto’s Mexican Taco Shop (5550 US 52, Rochester)
- Once the Fazoli’s in NW Rochester, now Gilberto’s
- 24/7 hours offering breakfast burritos or a meal for any schedule
- Other locations across Minnesota including at Owatonna, St. Cloud, Mankato and Wilmar
- HomeBoy Sandwiches (1190 16th St SW, Rochester)
- Located directly next to Hot Chip Burgers on the patio
- Sandwich trailer locally owned and operated
- Truck moves to other locations for events, etc.
Do you own or know of a business in southeast Minnesota or north Iowa you’d like to see on a future Spotlight on Business segment? Email us at SpotlightOnBusiness@kaaltv.com!
“ABC 6 Spotlight on Business” airs on ABC 6 News Good Morning every Wednesday around 6:45 a.m.
You can also find segments on our website.