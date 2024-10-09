ABC 6 Spotlight on Business October 9

By KAALTV

Spotlight on Business – 10/9/24

(ABC 6 News) — Bucky Beeman with Realty Growth, Inc. joined ABC 6 News Good Morning anchor Jeremy Ledford for ABC 6 Spotlight on Business Wednesday, October 9, showcasing two Rochester businesses and one in Oronoco.

  • Freddy’s Bakery and Café (1330 3rd Ave SE, Rochester)
    • Owner has over 30 years of baking experience
    • Traditional pan dulce to tres leches cakes
    • Open seven days a week
      • 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday
      • 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday
  • Severson Auto Service (1601 3rd Ave SE, Rochester)
    • Family-owned auto repair shop, founded in 2024 by Derek Severson
    • Brand-new building with excellent lobby area and repair facilities
    • Expertise to handle domestic, foreign and EVs
    • Open weekdays 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Two Sisters Coffee Café (1251 Cedar Center Ave SE, Oronoco)
    • Adjacent to the Two Sisters Kitchen, the new coffee café has you covered for the mornings
    • Open daily 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
    • Online ordering available and a variety of pastries, coffees and other beverages
    • Find Two Sisters on Facebook and Instagram

Do you own or know of a business in southeast Minnesota or north Iowa you’d like to see on a future Spotlight on Business segment? Email us at SpotlightOnBusiness@kaaltv.com!

“ABC 6 Spotlight on Business” airs on ABC 6 News Good Morning every Wednesday around 6:45 a.m.

You can also find segments on our website.