ABC 6 Spotlight on Business October 9

(ABC 6 News) — Bucky Beeman with Realty Growth, Inc. joined ABC 6 News Good Morning anchor Jeremy Ledford for ABC 6 Spotlight on Business Wednesday, October 9, showcasing two Rochester businesses and one in Oronoco.

Freddy’s Bakery and Café (1330 3rd Ave SE, Rochester) Owner has over 30 years of baking experience Traditional pan dulce to tres leches cakes Open seven days a week 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday



(1330 3rd Ave SE, Rochester) Severson Auto Service (1601 3rd Ave SE, Rochester) Family-owned auto repair shop, founded in 2024 by Derek Severson Brand-new building with excellent lobby area and repair facilities Expertise to handle domestic, foreign and EVs Open weekdays 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.



(1601 3rd Ave SE, Rochester) Two Sisters Coffee Café (1251 Cedar Center Ave SE, Oronoco) Adjacent to the Two Sisters Kitchen, the new coffee café has you covered for the mornings Open daily 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Online ordering available and a variety of pastries, coffees and other beverages Find Two Sisters on Facebook and Instagram

(1251 Cedar Center Ave SE, Oronoco)

