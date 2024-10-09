ABC 6 Spotlight on Business October 9
(ABC 6 News) — Bucky Beeman with Realty Growth, Inc. joined ABC 6 News Good Morning anchor Jeremy Ledford for ABC 6 Spotlight on Business Wednesday, October 9, showcasing two Rochester businesses and one in Oronoco.
- Freddy’s Bakery and Café (1330 3rd Ave SE, Rochester)
- Owner has over 30 years of baking experience
- Traditional pan dulce to tres leches cakes
- Open seven days a week
- 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday
- 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday
- Severson Auto Service (1601 3rd Ave SE, Rochester)
- Family-owned auto repair shop, founded in 2024 by Derek Severson
- Brand-new building with excellent lobby area and repair facilities
- Expertise to handle domestic, foreign and EVs
- Open weekdays 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Two Sisters Coffee Café (1251 Cedar Center Ave SE, Oronoco)
Do you own or know of a business in southeast Minnesota or north Iowa you’d like to see on a future Spotlight on Business segment? Email us at SpotlightOnBusiness@kaaltv.com!
“ABC 6 Spotlight on Business” airs on ABC 6 News Good Morning every Wednesday around 6:45 a.m.
You can also find segments on our website.