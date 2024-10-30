ABC 6 Spotlight on Business October 30

By KAALTV

Spotlight on Business – 10/30/24

(ABC 6 News)- Bucky Beeman with Realty Growth, Inc. joined ABC 6 News Good Morning anchor Jeremy Ledford for ABC 6 Spotlight on Business Wednesday, October 30. A new gym and a church were featured.

  • 507 F.A.S.T (401 9th St SE, Kasson )
    • Brand new gym in Kasson
    • Offers multiple options to stay healthy
    • Has personal training, nutrition programming, open gym and programs for youth up to age 65+
  •  Echo Church (2171 Superior Dr NW, Rochester)
    • Repurposing the old Cinemagic Movie Theater
    • The mission is to rescue, restore and repeat
    • Services are held every Sunday at 8:15, 9:45 and 11:15 in the morning
    • Has exclusive rooms for kids of all ages
  • Other Items Discussed:
    • Another World VR is coming to Rochester
    • Bricks & Minifigs will have a grand opening on Nov. 16 in Rochester
    • Eagan Electric is building a prefabrication facility in Kasson

