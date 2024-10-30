ABC 6 Spotlight on Business October 30
A comprehensive look at local, multi-state and national news events provided by the ABC 6 News Team including updates on sports and weather conditions and traffic.
(ABC 6 News)- Bucky Beeman with Realty Growth, Inc. joined ABC 6 News Good Morning anchor Jeremy Ledford for ABC 6 Spotlight on Business Wednesday, October 30. A new gym and a church were featured.
- 507 F.A.S.T (401 9th St SE, Kasson )
- Brand new gym in Kasson
- Offers multiple options to stay healthy
- Has personal training, nutrition programming, open gym and programs for youth up to age 65+
- Echo Church (2171 Superior Dr NW, Rochester)
- Repurposing the old Cinemagic Movie Theater
- The mission is to rescue, restore and repeat
- Services are held every Sunday at 8:15, 9:45 and 11:15 in the morning
- Has exclusive rooms for kids of all ages
- Other Items Discussed:
- Another World VR is coming to Rochester
- Bricks & Minifigs will have a grand opening on Nov. 16 in Rochester
- Eagan Electric is building a prefabrication facility in Kasson
Do you own or know of a business in southeast Minnesota or north Iowa you’d like to see on a future Spotlight on Business segment? Email us at SpotlightOnBusiness@kaaltv.com!
“ABC 6 Spotlight on Business” airs on ABC 6 News Good Morning every Wednesday around 6:45 a.m.
You can also find segments on our website.