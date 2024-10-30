ABC 6 Spotlight on Business October 30

A comprehensive look at local, multi-state and national news events provided by the ABC 6 News Team including updates on sports and weather conditions and traffic.

(ABC 6 News)- Bucky Beeman with Realty Growth, Inc. joined ABC 6 News Good Morning anchor Jeremy Ledford for ABC 6 Spotlight on Business Wednesday, October 30. A new gym and a church were featured.

507 F.A.S.T (401 9th St SE, Kasson ) Brand new gym in Kasson Offers multiple options to stay healthy Has personal training, nutrition programming, open gym and programs for youth up to age 65+

Echo Church (2171 Superior Dr NW, Rochester) Repurposing the old Cinemagic Movie Theater The mission is to rescue, restore and repeat Services are held every Sunday at 8:15, 9:45 and 11:15 in the morning Has exclusive rooms for kids of all ages

Other Items Discussed: Another World VR is coming to Rochester Bricks & Minifigs will have a grand opening on Nov. 16 in Rochester Eagan Electric is building a prefabrication facility in Kasson



