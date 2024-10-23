ABC 6 Spotlight on Business October 23

A comprehensive look at local, multi-state and national news events provided by the ABC 6 News Team including updates on sports and weather conditions and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — Bucky Beeman with Realty Growth, Inc. joined ABC 6 News Good Morning anchor Jeremy Ledford for ABC 6 Spotlight on Business Wednesday, October 23. An expanding cold storage facility in Albert Lea, Minn. and real estate firm in Rochester were featured, along with several downtown Rochester market updates.

Vortex Cold Storage (Albert Lea) Built a 175,000 sq. ft. building in 2022; now adding an additional 100,000 sq. ft. expansion JonnyPops, a Minnesota-made product, are stored there! Buildings provide temperature-controlled, safe, quality, food-certified storage



(Albert Lea) Realty Growth, Inc. (3660 Sarah Place NW, Rochester) Bucky Beeman and his team at RGI are expanding their office space! Beeman says real estate remains strong in Rochester, and the company needed more space Includes various expanded departments, including a social media space among others Updated, modern interiors to welcome guests and support staff Find Realty Growth, Inc. on Facebook and YouTube!

(3660 Sarah Place NW, Rochester)

Other items discussed in the downtown Rochester market by Realty Growth:

Former Lourdes High School is being disassembled near Downtown for Mayo Clinic’s continued growth.

Knutson Construction is building out a corner of the Kahler Grand commercial space into a Mayo Credit Union.

Enclave Companies is making progress on the large apartment development at the site of the former YMCA.

Knutson Construction is making progress on the Proton Beam Therapy building next to the Richard O. Jacobson Building.

