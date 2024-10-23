ABC 6 Spotlight on Business October 23

By KAALTV

Spotlight on Business – 10/23/24

A comprehensive look at local, multi-state and national news events provided by the ABC 6 News Team including updates on sports and weather conditions and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — Bucky Beeman with Realty Growth, Inc. joined ABC 6 News Good Morning anchor Jeremy Ledford for ABC 6 Spotlight on Business Wednesday, October 23. An expanding cold storage facility in Albert Lea, Minn. and real estate firm in Rochester were featured, along with several downtown Rochester market updates.

  • Vortex Cold Storage (Albert Lea)
    • Built a 175,000 sq. ft. building in 2022; now adding an additional 100,000 sq. ft. expansion
    • JonnyPops, a Minnesota-made product, are stored there!
    • Buildings provide temperature-controlled, safe, quality, food-certified storage
  • Realty Growth, Inc. (3660 Sarah Place NW, Rochester)
    • Bucky Beeman and his team at RGI are expanding their office space!
    • Beeman says real estate remains strong in Rochester, and the company needed more space
    • Includes various expanded departments, including a social media space among others
    • Updated, modern interiors to welcome guests and support staff
    • Find Realty Growth, Inc. on Facebook and YouTube!

Other items discussed in the downtown Rochester market by Realty Growth:

  • Former Lourdes High School is being disassembled near Downtown for Mayo Clinic’s continued growth.
  • Knutson Construction is building out a corner of the Kahler Grand commercial space into a Mayo Credit Union.
  • Enclave Companies is making progress on the large apartment development at the site of the former YMCA.
  • Knutson Construction is making progress on the Proton Beam Therapy building next to the Richard O. Jacobson Building.

Do you own or know of a business in southeast Minnesota or north Iowa you’d like to see on a future Spotlight on Business segment? Email us at SpotlightOnBusiness@kaaltv.com!

“ABC 6 Spotlight on Business” airs on ABC 6 News Good Morning every Wednesday around 6:45 a.m.

You can also find segments on our website.