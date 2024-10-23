ABC 6 Spotlight on Business October 23
(ABC 6 News) — Bucky Beeman with Realty Growth, Inc. joined ABC 6 News Good Morning anchor Jeremy Ledford for ABC 6 Spotlight on Business Wednesday, October 23. An expanding cold storage facility in Albert Lea, Minn. and real estate firm in Rochester were featured, along with several downtown Rochester market updates.
- Vortex Cold Storage (Albert Lea)
- Built a 175,000 sq. ft. building in 2022; now adding an additional 100,000 sq. ft. expansion
- JonnyPops, a Minnesota-made product, are stored there!
- Buildings provide temperature-controlled, safe, quality, food-certified storage
- Realty Growth, Inc. (3660 Sarah Place NW, Rochester)
- Bucky Beeman and his team at RGI are expanding their office space!
- Beeman says real estate remains strong in Rochester, and the company needed more space
- Includes various expanded departments, including a social media space among others
- Updated, modern interiors to welcome guests and support staff
- Find Realty Growth, Inc. on Facebook and YouTube!
Other items discussed in the downtown Rochester market by Realty Growth:
- Former Lourdes High School is being disassembled near Downtown for Mayo Clinic’s continued growth.
- Knutson Construction is building out a corner of the Kahler Grand commercial space into a Mayo Credit Union.
- Enclave Companies is making progress on the large apartment development at the site of the former YMCA.
- Knutson Construction is making progress on the Proton Beam Therapy building next to the Richard O. Jacobson Building.
