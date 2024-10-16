ABC 6 Spotlight on Business October 16

A comprehensive look at local, multi-state and national news events provided by the ABC 6 News Team including updates on sports and weather conditions and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — Bucky Beeman with Realty Growth, Inc. joined ABC 6 News Good Morning anchor Jeremy Ledford for ABC 6 Spotlight on Business Wednesday, October 16. A local food festival and mini-golf business were featured.

FEAST – Local Foods Festival (30 Civic Center Dr SE, Rochester) Happening November 2nd at the Mayo Civic Center Entrepreneurs and business owners will have various samples Kids activities include veggie car racing, face painting, sampling Cooking demos



(30 Civic Center Dr SE, Rochester) Blue Lagoon Mini-Golf (6255 34th Ave NW, Rochester) New mini-golf course open in Rochester 18 holes of pure fun! Stop by the club house to grab a beverage or snack to enjoy on the patio

(6255 34th Ave NW, Rochester)

Other items being watched by Beeman include progress on the historic Avalon Building, Total Wine & More is set to open next month, Dollar Tree is planning to open in Byron, and Bowlocity Entertainment Center is beginning work on its expansion in Rochester.

