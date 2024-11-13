ABC 6 Spotlight on Business November 13
(ABC 6 News) – Bucky Beeman with Realty Growth, Inc. joined ABC 6 News Good Morning anchor Jeremy Ledford for ABC 6 News Spotlight on Business Wednesday, November 13. A new coffee shop/boutique and retail shop were among some of the businesses featured.
- Old Legion Coffee Co. & 5th Grant Boutique (155 Pembroke Ave., Wabasha)
- Coffee shop and boutique
- Newly renovated building
- Serves fresh coffee, smoothies and more
- All kinds of great holiday decorations and gifts to choose from
- A Unique Twinkle (821 3rd Ave. SE, Rochester)
- Retail shop
- Has homemade soy candles, custom clothing, crafts and more
- Owner started business by doing vendor shows all over the Midwest
- New signs in our area
- Navarro’s Fine Tailoring Alterations and Repair (3rd Ave. SE, Rochester)
- Keller Tattoo Company (416 Broadway Ave. S, Rochester)
- Lennar Hadley Hills – New Homes Coming Soon (48th St NE & N Broadway Ave., Rochester)
