ABC 6 Spotlight on Business November 13

By KAALTV

Spotlight on Business – 11/13/24

A comprehensive look at local, multi-state and national news events provided by the ABC 6 News Team including updates on sports and weather conditions and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – Bucky Beeman with Realty Growth, Inc. joined ABC 6 News Good Morning anchor Jeremy Ledford for ABC 6 News Spotlight on Business Wednesday, November 13. A new coffee shop/boutique and retail shop were among some of the businesses featured.

  • Old Legion Coffee Co. & 5th Grant Boutique (155 Pembroke Ave., Wabasha)
    • Coffee shop and boutique
    • Newly renovated building
    • Serves fresh coffee, smoothies and more
    • All kinds of great holiday decorations and gifts to choose from
  • A Unique Twinkle (821 3rd Ave. SE, Rochester)
    • Retail shop
    • Has homemade soy candles, custom clothing, crafts and more
    • Owner started business by doing vendor shows all over the Midwest
  • New signs in our area
    • Navarro’s Fine Tailoring Alterations and Repair (3rd Ave. SE, Rochester)
    • Keller Tattoo Company (416 Broadway Ave. S, Rochester)
    • Lennar Hadley Hills – New Homes Coming Soon (48th St NE & N Broadway Ave., Rochester)

Do you own or know of a business in southeast Minnesota or north Iowa you’d like to see on a future Spotlight on Business segment? Email us at SpotlightOnBusiness@kaaltv.com!

“ABC 6 Spotlight on Business” airs on ABC 6 News Good Morning every Wednesday around 6:45 a.m.

You can also find segments on our website.