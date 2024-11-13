ABC 6 Spotlight on Business November 13

A comprehensive look at local, multi-state and national news events provided by the ABC 6 News Team including updates on sports and weather conditions and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – Bucky Beeman with Realty Growth, Inc. joined ABC 6 News Good Morning anchor Jeremy Ledford for ABC 6 News Spotlight on Business Wednesday, November 13. A new coffee shop/boutique and retail shop were among some of the businesses featured.

Old Legion Coffee Co. & 5th Grant Boutique (155 Pembroke Ave., Wabasha) Coffee shop and boutique Newly renovated building Serves fresh coffee, smoothies and more All kinds of great holiday decorations and gifts to choose from

(155 Pembroke Ave., Wabasha) A Unique Twinkle (821 3rd Ave. SE, Rochester) Retail shop Has homemade soy candles, custom clothing, crafts and more Owner started business by doing vendor shows all over the Midwest

(821 3rd Ave. SE, Rochester) New signs in our area Navarro’s Fine Tailoring Alterations and Repair (3rd Ave. SE, Rochester) Keller Tattoo Company (416 Broadway Ave. S, Rochester) Lennar Hadley Hills – New Homes Coming Soon (48th St NE & N Broadway Ave., Rochester)



